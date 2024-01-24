Panthers to have in-person interviews with Raheem Morris, Dave Canales on Wednesday

The Panthers are set for a pair of in-person interviews with head coaching candidates on Wednesday.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Carolina will meet with Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales.

Both candidates have familiarity with the NFC South. Morris, who has been Los Angeles’ DC since 2021, was previously the Buccaneers head coach from 2009-2011 and then spent 2015-2020 with the Falcons, including a 4-7 stint as interim head coach in his final year with the team.

Canales just completed his first season with Tampa Bay after spending 2010-2022 with Seattle. He was the receivers coach through 2017 before becoming QBs coach in 2018.

The Panthers have hired Dan Morgan as General Manager and are reportedly interested in hiring Chiefs executive Brandt Tilis to a high-level role in the front office.