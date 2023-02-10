Panthers to hire Dom Capers as senior defensive assistant

The first head coach in Panthers history is rejoining the team.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Panthers are hiring Dom Capers as a senior defensive assistant. Capers filled the same role for the Broncos last season and worked with former Denver defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

Evero now has the same title in Carolina.

Capers coached the expansion Panthers in 1995 and went 30-34 over four seasons. He guided the Panthers to the NFC Championship Game in his lone playoff appearance. Capers also became the Texans’ first head coach in 2002, but was less successful as Houston went 18-46 while he was at the wheel.

Capers was the Jaguars defensive coordinator between his two head coaching stints and has had stints with the Dolphins, Patriots, Packers, Jaguars, Vikings, and Lions in addition to his year in Denver since leaving the Texans.

UPDATE 8:22 p.m. ET: The Panthers have announced Capers’ hiring.