Panthers to hold 12 open practices this summer

Panthers fans will have 12 chances to see first overall pick Bryce Young practice at training camp this summer.

The team announced their training camp schedule on Thursday and it includes a dozen practices that will be open to the public. Young, Andy Dalton, and Matt Corral won’t be the only quarterbacks that those fans will have a chance to watch in August.

The final two open practices of the summer will be joint workouts with the Jets, so anyone curious to see how Aaron Rodgers is settling in with his new team will get that opportunity as well.

Carolina’s workouts with the Jets will take place on August 9 and 10. The other open practices will take place on July 26-27, July 29, July 31-August 2, August 4-6, and August 8.