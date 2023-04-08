Panthers to sign John Penisini

nbc_pft_panthersonbryce_230407
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons analyze which way the Panthers are leaning for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and whether they believe Bryce Young is the current frontrunner.
Defensive lineman John Penisini is returning to the NFL.
Agent David Canter announced that Penisini is set to sign with the Panthers this week.
Penisini was a 2020 sixth-round pick of the Lions and he announced his retirement in June 2022. The Lions released him from the reserve/retired list last month, however, and that left him free to sign with any team.
Penisini played in 32 games over his first two seasons. He had 49 tackles, a sack, a pass defensed, and a fumble recovery in those appearances.
The Panthers have also added DeShawn Williams and Shy Tuttle to a defensive line group that is bringing back Derrick Brown, Henry Anderson, and Bravvion Roy.