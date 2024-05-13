 Skip navigation
Panthers to sign OLB Cam Gill

  
Published May 13, 2024 03:52 PM

The Panthers have agreed to terms with outside linebacker Cam Gill, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Gill went undrafted out of Wagner in 2020, signing with the Buccaneers. He spent four seasons in Tampa Bay, getting the majority of his snaps on special teams.

Gill, 26, played 12 games as a rookie and 13 in 2021 before missing the 2022 season with a Lisfranc injury.

In 2023, he appeared in 15 games and totaled 12 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble. Gill played only 62 defensive snaps, but he was a core special teams player with 308 snaps.

In four seasons, Gill saw action on 184 defensive snaps and 768 on special teams. He has recorded 29 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble in his career.