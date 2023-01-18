 Skip navigation
Panthers will interview Ken Dorsey on Saturday

  
Published January 18, 2023 10:38 AM
The Panthers have scheduled an interview with Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey for Saturday, Peter Schrager of NFL Media reports.

Dorsey was the quarterbacks coach for Carolina from 2013-17, including during their Super Bowl season of 2015 when Cam Newton won MVP honors.

He has served various offensive roles with the Bills, becoming offensive coordinator this season after Brian Daboll became head coach of the Giants.

The Panthers have completed interviews with former Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell, former Colts head coach Frank Reich, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks.

They have scheduled an interview with former Saints coach Sean Payton and have requested interviews with Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.