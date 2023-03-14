 Skip navigation
Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
Panthers won’t tender RFA Myles Hartsfield

  
Published March 14, 2023 08:28 AM
March 14, 2023 08:40 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze why the Panthers have the potential to be relevant in NFC South by reportedly adding Vonn Bell and Shy Tuttle.

The Panthers are going to let one of their young players hit the open market.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Carolina will not tender restricted free agent Myles Hartsfield. That will make Hartsfield an unrestricted free agent when the new league year hits on Wednesday.

Hartsfield joined the club as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He started nine games for Carolina in 2021 and 10 games for the club in 2022.

Last season, Hartsfield was on the field for 70 percent of the team’s defensive snaps, recording 59 total tackles with two tackles for loss, a pair of passes defensed, and a forced fumble.