Paris Johnson declares for NFL draft

Tackle Paris Johnson is making the jump to the NFL.

Johnson announced on Tuesday that he will give up his remaining eligibility at Ohio State in order to enter this year’s draft pool. Johnson said in his announcement that he arrived in Columbus hoping to graduate from the school and make an All-American team before moving on and he accomplished both of those goals in the past year.

Johnson moved from right guard to left tackle for his final collegiate season and his success at the spot will likely keep him on the outside of the line at the NFL level.

Draft analysts rank Johnson at the top of this year’s offensive line prospects and he’s widely expected to be a first-round pick in April. Tuesday’s announcement officially puts him on the path to hearing his name called.