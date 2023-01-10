 Skip navigation
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Pickups of the Day: Olson's Opportunity
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Paris Johnson declares for NFL draft

  
Published January 10, 2023 07:33 AM
January 10, 2023 08:37 AM
As Damar Hamlin heads back to Buffalo, Florio and Simms reflect on his amazing progress over the last few days and what it means for the NFL.

Tackle Paris Johnson is making the jump to the NFL.

Johnson announced on Tuesday that he will give up his remaining eligibility at Ohio State in order to enter this year’s draft pool. Johnson said in his announcement that he arrived in Columbus hoping to graduate from the school and make an All-American team before moving on and he accomplished both of those goals in the past year.

Johnson moved from right guard to left tackle for his final collegiate season and his success at the spot will likely keep him on the outside of the line at the NFL level.

Draft analysts rank Johnson at the top of this year’s offensive line prospects and he’s widely expected to be a first-round pick in April. Tuesday’s announcement officially puts him on the path to hearing his name called.