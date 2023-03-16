Parris Campbell agrees to one-year deal with Giants
Published March 16, 2023 09:25 AM
The Giants are adding a receiver.
According to multiple reports, New York has agreed to a one-year deal with Parris Campbell.
After experiencing several injuries in his first three seasons, Campbell stayed healthy in 2022 to play all 17 games with the Colts. He recorded 63 receptions for 623 yards with three touchdowns. He also had 58 yards on five carries.
A second-round pick in the 2019 draft, Campbell was on the field for 85 percent of Indianapolis’ offensive snaps last season.
In 32 career games with 24 starts, Campbell has 97 receptions for 983 yards with five TDs.