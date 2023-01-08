Pat Freiermuth out with knee injury

nbc_csu_brownsatsteelers_230105
The Steelers need to take care of business against the Browns and get some help from the Bills and Jets to qualify for the playoffs. Mike Florio has Pittsburgh at least improving to 9-8 with a victory against Cleveland, but Chris Simms is calling for the upset.
The Steelers won’t have key tight end Pat Freiermuth for the rest of Sunday’s game against the Browns.
Freiermuth has been ruled out with a knee injury suffered in the fourth quarter.
he was injured while blocking on a Najee Harris run for no gain with 8:47 left in the game.
Connor Heyward has been playing as the top tight end for Pittsburgh with Freiermuth out.
The Steelers took a 28-14 lead over Cleveland with 4:37 left in the contest with Derek Watt’s 1-yard touchdown run. That capped a back-breaking 14-play, 75-yard drive that took 5:34 off the clock.
Kenny Pickett hit Dionate Johnson for a successful two-point conversion.