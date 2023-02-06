 Skip navigation
Patrick Mahomes: Ankle is "definitely better" than last week

  
Published February 6, 2023 06:25 PM
February 6, 2023 02:11 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect back on Brett Veach’s move to trade Tyreek Hill to explain why doing so took pressure off Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes missed time against the Jaguars in the divisional round after suffering an ankle injury, but he returned in the second half and played the entire way in the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals.

Mahomes scrambled for a first down late in that game and picked up 15 more yards to set up the game-winning field goal when Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai hit him out of bounds. Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox referenced that play on Monday night when he was asked if he thinks Mahomes will be an easier target for Eagles defenders in Super Bowl LVII.

“Did you not see him late in the game run the ball? He looked healthy to me,” Cox said.

Mahomes may not be completely healthy, but he isn’t playing up the severity of his injury. Mahomes said from his podium on Super Bowl Opening Night that the ankle is “definitely better” than it was last week and that should have Cox and all the rest of the Eagles defenders on their toes come Sunday.