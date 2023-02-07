 Skip navigation
Patrick Mahomes: Extra week “helps out a ton” for injured ankle

  
Published February 7, 2023 01:54 PM
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is glad to have two weeks to rest after the AFC Championship Game.

Mahomes said today that he’s spending all the time he can with the team’s training staff to get his sprained ankle as close to healed as possible, and that the extra week before the Super Bowl has made a significant difference.

“You’re in the treatment room as much as possible. You’ve got to make sure you get your rehab in. You’ve got to make sure you get the mobility right, everything like that. Lucky to have an extra week, that helps out a ton. You’re just trying to get whatever you can, to be as close as you can to 100 percent by game day,” Mahomes said.

When Mahomes suffered his high ankle sprain against the Jaguars in the divisional round, it looked like a devastating injury, and he exited the game for the second quarter. But he hobbled through the second half of the win over the Jaguars, looked better in the win over the Bengals the next week, and appears to be close to fully healthy for the Super Bowl.