Patrick Mahomes fully participates in Chiefs practice, Willie Gay doesn’t practice

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was under the weather heading into last Sunday’s loss to the Broncos and he cut his hand during the game, but neither issue impacted his practice participation on Wednesday.

The Chiefs listed Mahomes as a full participant in the session. The hand was the only reason cited for his appearance on the list, so it appears his illness is not a concern ahead of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins in Frankfurt.

Linebacker Willie Gay (lower back) and running back Jerick McKinnon (groin) did not take part in practice. The Chiefs are already without Nick Bolton, so Gay’s absence would leave them quite thin at linebacker this weekend.

Punter Tommy Townsend (hand) was a limited participant and everyone else on the roster avoided the injury report or was listed as a full participant.