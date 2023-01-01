 Skip navigation
Patrick Mahomes has 239 yards passing as Chiefs lead 13-10 at halftime

  
Published January 1, 2023 09:38 AM
Patrick Mahomes has passed for 239 yards, with his 6-yard touchdown pass to Jerick McKinnon giving the Chiefs a halftime lead.

Kansas City leads 13-10 at halftime.

The Chiefs kept the Broncos in it in the first half with turnovers on back-to-back touches. Mahomes was intercepted by Justin Simmons with the Chiefs at the Denver 10, and then Kadarius Toney fumbled the ensuing punt with Eric Saubert recovering the fumble forced by Alex Singleton.

Russell Wilson, who had a 16-yard touchdown after Toney’s turnover, fumbled on a strip-sack Trent McDuffie with the Broncos driving late in the first half. George Karlaftis recovered for the Chiefs, and Mahomes connected with Justin Watson for 27 yards, but Harrison Butker’s 51-yard field goal attempt was blocked on the final play of the second quarter.

The Chiefs botched the extra point try after their first touchdown when Tommy Townsend dropped the snap.

Mahomes is 19-of-24 for 239 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Toney has three catches for 68 yards, and McKinnon four catches for 49 yards and the score.

Wilson is 12-for-20 for 103 yards. Courtland Sutton has caught four passes for 44 yards.