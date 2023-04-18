Patrick Mahomes: Justyn Ross’ talent is through the roof, excited for him to be back on field

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patrick Mahomes: Justyn Ross’ talent is through the roof, excited for him to be back on field

  
Published April 18, 2023 02:36 AM

The Chiefs have parted ways with wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman since winning Super Bowl LVII and that will open the door for some competition for playing time over the rest of the offseason.

One of the players who will be involved in that competition got hyped up by quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Monday. Justyn Ross went undrafted in 2022 after dealing with spinal issues at Clemson, but he was seen as a potential high pick early in his college time and he made a good impression last year before foot surgery ended his season.

Ross has healed and has worked out with Mahomes this offseason. On Monday, Mahomes said Ross “works his tail off” and has the kind of ability that can translate to big things on the field.

“Yeah, I mean, the talent is through the roof ,” Mahomes said, via Charles Goldman of USAToday.com. “I think anyone can see that. He’s getting better and better. Even though he wasn’t active all year he was in the building and he was able to see the guys and how we do things. Listening and being in the meetings and some of the stuff like that. I’m excited for him, man. To be able to get out there and get the reps in practice, get the little fine details that we like to do in this offense.”

The Chiefs opened their offseason program Monday, but players will be working virtually for the next couple of weeks before getting back in the building. Once they do, everyone will get a chance to see how Ross fits into Kansas City’s plans for their title defense.