 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patrick Mahomes, Marquez Valdes-Scantling put Chiefs up 20-13

  
Published January 29, 2023 04:01 PM
nbc_pft_afcchampionship_230127
January 27, 2023 08:33 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King outline what’s on the line in the AFC Championship beyond a ticket to the Super Bowl, particularly as it pertains to Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes’ reputations.

The Chiefs gave up a second half lead to the Bengals in the second half of last year’s AFC Championship Game, but they are doing their best to make sure that they don’t suffer the same fate this year.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes stepped up into the pocket and hit wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown with 4:15 left in the third quarter. The touchdown came after a score by Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins tied the score and it put the Chiefs back in front by a 20-13 score.

Valdes-Scantling was responsible for another big play on the drive. He caught a third-down pass from Mahomes that was ruled short of a first down, but the Chiefs challenged the ruling because Valdes-Scantling reached the ball for a first down. Officials agreed with Andy Reid after watching the replay, so the Chiefs got a first down but they are now out of challenges for the rest of the game.

The Bengals were prepared to challenge a Mahomes completion a couple of plays later, but an expedited review from New York confirmed that Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard had Mahomes down before the pass was thrown. That raised hopes of a stop for the Bengals, but they were dashed one play later.