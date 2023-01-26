 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patrick Mahomes on his ankle: Wednesday’s practice was probably better than I expected

  
Published January 26, 2023 11:30 AM
nbc_pft_kcoffensevscin_230126
January 26, 2023 08:06 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect how the Chiefs’ offense has evolved since falling to the Bengals in the 2021 AFC Championship.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has maintained that he’s going to play in the AFC Championship Game since suffering a high ankle sprain in Kansas City’s victory over Jacksonville last week.

But he wasn’t even limited in Wednesday’s practice, which says plenty about his status heading into the rematch against Cincinnati.

“I thought I had a good day yesterday ,” Mahomes said in his Thursday press conference. “Obviously, there’s things you’ve got to work through here and there. But overall, probably better than I expected — being able to go out there, throw the football around, and get the reps in that I needed to get in.”

Mahomes added that he feels like he can still do plenty on the field but he’s not truly going to be sure of his capabilities with the injured ankle until kickoff on Sunday.

“You can’t fully do exactly what you’re going to be [doing] in those moments in the game,” Mahomes said. “But all I can do is prepare myself the best way possible and then when we get in the game, you hope adrenaline kind of takes over and you can make those throws when you need to.”

While Mahomes’ injury is certainly worth monitoring for the rest of the week, it increasingly sounds like he may not even have a game status when Kansas City’s final practice report comes out on Friday afternoon.