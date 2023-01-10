 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patrick Mahomes on postseason changes: Nothing was going to be fair for anybody, I don’t think

  
Published January 10, 2023 06:31 AM
nbc_pft_pftdraft_230110
January 10, 2023 09:16 AM
With the playoff field set, Mike Florio and Chris Simms choose who they think are the best bets to win it all come February.

With the Chiefs and Bills both winning their respective Week 18 matchups, the AFC Championship game will be played at a neutral site if Kansas City and Buffalo both advance to it.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was asked about that reality and acknowledged that there’s a long way to go before that happens. But he doesn’t seem concerned about it.

“Nothing was going to be fair for anybody, I don’t think,” Mahomes said in his Monday press conference of the proposal that was voted through. “It’s a situation that we never have encountered before, but at the end of the day, man, I was so happy that Damar [Hamlin] was doing better and that’s the most important stuff. And so him doing better and him being in a better spot, we were ready to do whatever scenario was going to happen.

“So, if that was neutral site, if that was going there [to Buffalo], whatever it was, we were just ready to go out there and play. But we have to win that first game first so let’s worry about whoever we play in that first round, or that first round for us.”

By winning 14 games, the Chiefs earned the AFC’s first-round bye, which means they arguably got the most valuable piece of the puzzle. We’ll see who heads to Kansas City next week out of the AFC field, because that team will have something to say about whether or not the Chiefs even make it to the AFC Championship game.