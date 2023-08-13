Patrick Mahomes plays six snaps in New Orleans

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said this week that the team’s starters would play the first quarter of their preseason opener against the Saints, but it turned out to be an even briefer appearance for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs’ first offensive possession of the preseason ended when tight end Blake Bell was stuffed short of the line of scrimmage on a fourth-and-one near midfield. When the Chiefs offense returned to the field later in the first quarter, Blaine Gabbert was at quarterback.

Mahomes scrambled for five yards and avoided a hit while sliding on the play before Bell’s thwarted rushing attempt. He completed both of his passing attempts to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire for 12 yards.

“I like to have at least one or two drives under my belt to say that I’m ready to go [and] we’re doing the right things. Coach Reid, he allows me to do that,” Mahomes said this week, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com.

Mahomes played in the Chiefs’ first two preseason games last year before sitting out their third contest. The Chiefs are in Arizona next Saturday and they host the Browns on August 26.