Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Patrick Mahomes predicts a "wild" week in the NFL

  
Published March 12, 2023 04:00 PM
nbc_pft_andyreidintv_230228
February 28, 2023 01:26 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid to describe the difference between his first two Super Bowl titles with Kansas City, reflect on pivotal moments from Super Bowl LVII and more.

The Kansas City Chiefs have the best player in the NFL. Every year, they’ll be reshuffling the various parts around him, in an effort to reload for yet another championship run.

This year will feature departures and arrivals. And quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ready for it.

NFL is going to be wild this next week! ” Mahomes tweeted on Sunday afternoon, with a trio of popcorn emojis.

The wildness already has started. It really gets going at 12:01 p.m. ET on Monday, when teams can talk to agents and strike unofficial deals with impending free agents.

The Chiefs have plenty of impending free agents. They also will be a magnet for available players.

At the receiver position alone -- a fairly important spot from the perspective of the job Mahomes does on a regular basis -- the Chiefs have JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman, and Justin Watson ready to hit the market. They attended the recent Odell Beckham Jr. workout, and they are believed to be one of several teams interested in Allen Lazard.

The challenge becomes getting new players to perhaps take less than they could get elsewhere, in the hopes of playing with Mahomes and trying to win a championship.

Whatever the changes at the position, it’s a given that Mahomes will give all he has to help them get up to speed. He’ll be at offseason workouts. He’ll bring the receivers to Dallas. He’ll give notes to the coaching staff about what the new guys do well.

And the Chiefs will be ready to hit the ground sprinting when Week One rolls around.