 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patrick Mahomes questionable with ankle injury, Chad Henne leads TD drive

  
Published January 21, 2023 12:34 PM
nbc_snf_kelcetd_230121
January 21, 2023 04:51 PM
Patrick Mahomes finds a wide-open Travis Kelce just shy of the end zone, where the TE runs the ball in to give the Chiefs a quick 7-0 lead against the Jaguars.

The NFL’s most valuable player is currently standing on the sideline.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury late in the first quarter today against the Jaguars. He managed to stay in the game for a few plays before exiting and being replaced by Chad Henne.

The Chiefs announced that Mahomes is questionable to return. Mahomes looked angry that coach Andy Reid and the medical staff were keeping him on the sideline, indicating that Mahomes thinks he’s healthy enough to play but the team doctors say otherwise.

The good news for the Chiefs is that Henne’s first drive was an outstanding one, with the Chiefs marching down the field 98 yards on 12 plays and scoring on a touchdown pass from Henne to Travis Kelce to increase their lead to 17-7 before halftime.