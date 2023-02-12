Patrick Mahomes re-injures ankle late in second quarter

The Chiefs began their fourth drive trailing in yards (114 to 230), first downs (five to 15) and time of possession (7:08 to 20:32). They were lucky to trail the Eagles only 21-14 with 2:20 left in the first half.

Nick Bolton’s 36-yard return of a Jalen Hurts fumble kept the Chiefs within striking distance.

The Chiefs, though, had injury added to insult when, on third-and-15 from the Kansas City 31, Mahomes scrambled. Linebacker T.J. Edwards tackled Mahomes around the ankles after a 9-yard gain.

Mahomes’ injured right ankle bent sideways.

He stayed down for a few seconds in obvious pain before limping off the field, and when he reached the sideline, Mahomes was in visible pain. Chad Henne began warming up.

Athletic trainers no longer are looking at Mahomes, but the ankle clearly is bothering him as he paces the sideline.

Mahomes is 8-of-13 for 89 yards and a touchdown.