Patrick Mahomes runs Chiefs to a 10-7 lead

  
Published September 14, 2025 05:24 PM

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has used his arm to win plenty of games, but his feet have been a bigger factor in Kansas City so far on Sunday.

Mahomes has run five times for 60 yards against the Eagles in the first half and the last 13 came on a touchdown run with 2:44 to play in the first half. The extra point put the Chiefs up 10-7.

The quarterback’s career high in a regular season game is 63 rushing yards, so he’s nearly there already.

Mahomes had a six-yard run on the play before the score to convert a third down and lowered his left shoulder to run through Eagles rookie safety Andrew Mukuba on the play. The Chiefs also went a more conventional route to convert a fourth down earlier in the drive when Mahomes hit tight end Travis Kelce for an 18-yard gain.