Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Patrick Mahomes says he’s gone to Tom Brady for advice this week

  
Published January 26, 2023 09:16 AM
nbc_pft_kcoffensevscin_230126
January 26, 2023 08:06 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect how the Chiefs’ offense has evolved since falling to the Bengals in the 2021 AFC Championship.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed that he has been talking to Tom Brady this week for advice about getting ready for the AFC Championship Game.

“I talked to Tom a little bit, I have a good relationship with him now and he gives me a lot of advice,” Mahomes said. “Why would you not want to learn from the GOAT? Any time anybody like that wants to give me advice I’ll take it in. It’s cool to see the guys you’ve watched growing up, your whole life, be able to talk to you.”

In Mahomes’ first AFC Championship Game, after the 2018 season, he lost to Brady and the Patriots. Two years later, in the Super Bowl, he lost to Brady and the Buccaneers.

Those two losses gave Mahomes a first-hand account of how prepared Brady is for the biggest games. And so Brady’s brain is one he wants to pick with the AFC Championship Game coming up on Sunday.