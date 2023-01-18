Patrick Mahomes: The first time we played the Jaguars, you could see the talent they had

Back in November, the Jaguars went to Kansas City and fell to the Chiefs 27-17.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes had one of his best games of the season, finishing 26-of-35 passing for 331 yards with four touchdowns and an interception — good for a 129.6 rating. He also took seven carries for 39 yards.

But as Kansas City gets ready to host Jacksonville again for Saturday’s divisional-round matchup, Mahomes said Tuesday that he can tell one change in the Jaguars’ recent film.

“I think the only difference is they might just have a little bit more confidence because they’re winning football games right now. But they’re a talented team,” Mahomes said in his press conference. “I knew that the first time we played them, you can see the talent that they had. They were flying around to the football. They made a few mistakes here and there and that’s why we kind of got the win the first time.

“But we understand how good this football team is and how much of a challenge it is going to be for us to go out there and try to find a way to get a win. And so, we’re trying to prepare ourselves the best way possible that we can find a way to win it there on Saturday.”

Mahomes noted that the experience he’s gained in being a starter for the last five seasons has made him more prepared. He brought up how Jags defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell was formerly the Buccaneers’ inside linebackers coach. Back in 2020, Mahomes said, the Bucs played the Chiefs differently in the Super Bowl than they did during the regular season.

“They’ve kind of always had different game plans, and he’s a great defensive coordinator who does a lot of different stuff, so you have to prepare for what they did against us the first time, but also with that in the back of your mind that they might change it all the way up and you have to have answers for that as well,” Mahomes said. “And so, I think that’s [what] we have to do as a great offense is have answers for everything. And I’m sure they’ll have a good game plan coming in. We have to execute at a high level to have success.”

This will be Mahomes’ 12th career postseason game. In his first 11, he’s completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 3,381 yards with 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions.