Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce take Chiefs to early lead over Jaguars

  
Published January 21, 2023 11:49 AM
January 21, 2023 03:49 PM
Mike Florio provides an update on Eric Bieniemy, who has been in head coach discussions for years, and explains why Indianapolis could be his opportunity to reach the next level.

The Chiefs’ offense made it look too easy on their opening possession.

Patrick Mahomes hit Travis Kelce for a touchdown pass that gave Kansas City an early 7-0 lead over Jacksonville in today’s divisional round matchup, and if the first drive was any indication, it’s going to be a long day for the Jaguars.

This was the 12th time that Mahomes and Kelce have connected for a postseason touchdown pass, tying Joe Montana and Jerry Rice for the second-most in NFL history. Only Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, with 15, have more.

The Jaguars went three-and-out on their opening possession. Trevor Lawrence is going to need to get things going in a hurry for the Jaguars to have any chance.