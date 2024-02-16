Patrick Mahomes visits children’s hospital Friday

Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, visited Children’s Mercy Hospital on Friday, offering support to those still hospitalized after the shooting at the end of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade.

Malik Jackson of Fox 4 KC posted two photos of Mahomes and his wife with the Reyes family, whose 8- and 10-year-old daughters were injured by gunshot wounds to their legs.

The Reyes family announced their daughters are making “good progress” in their recovery.

“On behalf of the Reyes Family, we are incredibly grateful for the love, support, and prayers during this difficult time,” their statement reads. “Our family, along with the other families impacted by this senseless act, are still healing physically and emotionally.”

The Chiefs announced the formation of an emergency response fund in the wake of Wednesday’s mass shooting at the team’s Super Bowl parade in Kansas City. Monies raised by the KC Strong Fund will go to support victims of the shooting and their families and first responders as well as toward violence prevention and mental health support services.

Local disc jockey Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a 43-year-old mother of two, was killed and 22 others were injured in the shooting.

