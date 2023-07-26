Patrick Mahomes: When Kadarius Toney gets back, he’ll be ready to go

Chiefs receiver Kadarius Toney underwent surgery to address his partially-torn meniscus on Tuesday morning, with head coach Andy Reid saying there’s “a chance” Toney is ready for Week One.

Toney is expected to take over the top receiver role for Kansas City after JuJu Smith-Schuster departed the organization in free agency. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes said on Tuesday that role could still be in the cards, despite the missed practice time in the summer.

“I think his head’s in the right spot regardless,” Mahomes said, via Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com. “He came in with a mentality that he was going to work and try and get himself better, and obviously, he had a little deal happen.

“I think the best thing about it is he can get it cleaned up or whatever it is — he’s in all the meetings. He’s still watching film with me and we’re talking through everything that we’re doing. So as long as his head’s right there and he’s learning that way, I have no doubt his physical ability will be there. I’m just glad that he’s here — [that] he’s going to be in the building [for] all these different meetings — because this is where we set the offense on how we’re going to go throughout the season.”

Toney will miss the reps in practice, but Mahomes added, “I think the good thing is we’re hopeful that we’ll have him back for that first game

“It’s just getting those reps — and then hopefully, when we get him back out there, he can just pick up where he left off,” Mahomes said. “We got a lot of reps this summer and the offseason, so I think that helped out a ton.

“His talent — everybody knows how talented he is. I’m just excited for him to learn the offense from the start. Last year, he picked it up as we were advancing it; now he gets to see the beginning and work his way through it, and I’m excited for him when he gets back, he’ll be ready to go.”

