Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Patrick Peterson: Joey Porter Jr. has the intangibles to be better than me

  
Published June 8, 2023 09:03 AM
June 8, 2023 08:13 AM
Earlier this month, Steelers rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. said that his veteran teammate Patrick Peterson has taken him “under his wing and showed me the ropes” since he joined the team as a second-round pick and Peterson shared some of his approach to being a mentor this week.

Peterson told Amanda Godsey of the Johnstown Tribune-Democrat that he wants to do “whatever I can do to help him accelerate the game as fast as I can” because he believes the quicker Porter finds success “the longer he’ll be able to last into this game.” The three-time All-Pro went on to say that he’s taking particular care to help guide the rookie because he thinks Porter has a very high ceiling.
“I just want to continue helping in as many ways as I can because he has all the intangibles to be better than me,” Peterson said. “I know most greats, or most guys, won’t say that, but that’s just the type of guy I am. I want to pass on the game and leave it in good hands.”

The Steelers signed Peterson to help them on the field this season and the move will look even better if it continues paying dividends through Porter well after Peterson has moved on.