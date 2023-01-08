 Skip navigation
Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Top News

Trending Teams

Patriots, Bills tied 14-14; Matt Judon questionable to return

  
Published January 8, 2023 09:16 AM
nbc_csu_patsatbills_230105
January 5, 2023 12:06 PM
With the Patriots vying for a playoff berth, Mike Florio and Chris Simms look ahead to what will be an emotional game in Buffalo.

The Patriots took a hit on the opening kickoff, but they’ve been able to return the punches the Bills have thrown their way in the first half.

A Jakobi Meyers touchdown tied the score after Bills running back Nyheim Hines opened the game with a kickoff return for a touchdown and the Patriots answered the second Bills touchdown as well. Quarterback Mac Jones found wide receiver DeVante Parker for a two-yard score.

Both Patriots scoring drives covered 74 yards in nine plays.

Jones is now 13-of-15 for 119 yards. Rhamondre Stevenson has three carries for 25 yards and has gone over 1,000 rushing yards for the season.

The Patriots are in the playoffs with a win, but they may not have edge rusher Matt Judon’s help the rest of the way. He’s listed as questionable to return with an ankle injury.

UPDATE 2:24 p.m. ET: Judon has returned.