Patriots draw even on Jakobi Meyers TD catch

The Bills opened the game with a touchdown, but their lead is gone with just under six minutes to go in the first quarter.

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers went up to grab a high pass from quarterback Mac Jones in the back of the end zone and was ruled to have caught the ball while tapping both feet in bounds. The call on field stood after a replay review and the Patriots and Bills are now tied 7-7.

Jones was 6-of-6 for 61 yards on the scoring drive. He threw an incompletion and took a sack on the team’s first offensive possession.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen also took a sack to end Buffalo’s first drive. He’ll now try to get the team their first offensive points of the day.