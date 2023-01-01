 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patriots lead Dolphins 7-0 on Tyquan Thornton’s touchdown catch

  
Published January 1, 2023 08:30 AM
nbc_csu_miavne_221229
December 29, 2022 12:22 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down a crucial matchup between AFC East rivals Miami and New England, and wonder whether the Patriots will be able to bounce back vs. Teddy Bridgewater and the struggling Dolphins.

Officials botched a call that went against the Patriots on the first possession of the game.

Raheem Mostert fumbled on a hit by Jabrill Peppers after Ja’Whaun Bentley had him wrapped around the legs. Officials ruled Mostert’s forward progress was stopped. It wasn’t.

The Patriots couldn’t challenge, and coach Bill Belichick was none too happy on the sideline as New England had a clear recovery.

But Tyreek Hill couldn’t get a second foot down on a long play down the sideline, forcing a Dolphins punt.

The Patriots then marched 81 yards in 10 plays.

Rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Mac Jones on third-and-six.

Jones is 4-for-6 for 50 yards.