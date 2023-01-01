Patriots lead Dolphins 7-0 on Tyquan Thornton’s touchdown catch

Officials botched a call that went against the Patriots on the first possession of the game.

Raheem Mostert fumbled on a hit by Jabrill Peppers after Ja’Whaun Bentley had him wrapped around the legs. Officials ruled Mostert’s forward progress was stopped. It wasn’t.

The Patriots couldn’t challenge, and coach Bill Belichick was none too happy on the sideline as New England had a clear recovery.

But Tyreek Hill couldn’t get a second foot down on a long play down the sideline, forcing a Dolphins punt.

The Patriots then marched 81 yards in 10 plays.

Rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Mac Jones on third-and-six.

Jones is 4-for-6 for 50 yards.