Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Patriots move to 8-8, keep playoff hopes alive with 23-21 win over Dolphins

  
Published January 1, 2023 11:25 AM
The Dolphins were 8-3 and humming along toward their first playoff berth since 2016. Now, they are 8-8, down to their third quarterback and no longer in control of their playoff destiny.

The Patriots do control their playoff fate with the 23-21 victory over the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. New England is 8-8 after ending a two-game losing streak and needs a win over the Bills next week to clinch a wild-card berth.

The Patriots trailed 14-7 at halftime and 14-10 late in the third quarter before disaster struck the Dolphins. Kyle Dugger picked Teddy Bridgewater and returned it 39 yards for the go-ahead touchdown.

Adding injury to insult for Bridgewater and the Dolphins, the quarterback hit his hand on Josh Uche’s helmet on the follow through and then was unable to make the tackle of Dugger before the goal line. Bridgewater left with an injury to his right finger on his throwing hand and did not return.

Skylar Thompson replaced him.

The Patriots iced it with Mac Jones’ 1-yard touchdown pass to Jakobi Meyers with 4:37 remaining, though it did come down to an onside kick after the Dolphins scored on Mike Gesicki’s 4-yard reception from Thompson with 1:04 left.

Jones finished 20-of-33 for 203 yards and two touchdowns.

The Dolphins quarterbacks combined to go 24-of-40 for 265 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Miami outgained New England 333 to 249.