Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Patriots will induct Dante Scarnecchia to their Hall of Fame

  
Published April 6, 2023 10:20 AM
April 5, 2023 08:15 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack who bears the most responsibility for the Patriots’ offensive struggles, between Mac Jones’ performance, Matt Patricia’s coaching and Bill Belichick’s decision making.

Longtime Patriots assistant coach Dante Scarnecchia will be inducted into the franchise’s Hall of Fame this year.

Scarnecchia was the Patriots’ special teams and tight ends coach from 1982 to 1988 and then returned to fill the same roles in 1991. He would hold a variety of titles before becoming their offensive line coach in 1999. Scarnecchia held that role through 2013 and assumed an assistant head coach title along the way. He left the team for a couple of years before coming back for four more years as the offensive line coach.

“Dante Scarnecchia is recognized as one of the greatest assistant coaches of all time,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in a statement. “He is the first Patriots assistant coach to receive this honor and I can’t think of a more deserving person. You would be hard pressed to find anyone who made greater on-field contributions over his 34 seasons with us, which propelled us to 10 of our 11 Super Bowl appearances and helped us claim five of our six Super Bowl championships. He earned the respect of his fellow coaches and players, many of whom credited Dante for making them the best they could be. I am proud that his legacy will be preserved in our Hall of Fame forever.”

The Patriots nominate three choices a year and then hold a fan vote to select their annual inductee, but Kraft can also select contributors to be inducted outside of that process. Scarnecchia is the fourth person to be added to the Hall in that manner.