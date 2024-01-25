Patriots, NFL aware of Kayshon Boutte arrest, no other comments on matter

The Patriots have issued a statement in response to wide receiver Kayshon Boutte’s Thursday arrest in Louisiana.

Boutte, who was a 2023 sixth-round pick, is accused of using an alias to place at least 8,900 wagers while under the age of 21, including bets on games involving his LSU football team. Boutee was booked on charges of computer fraud and underage gambling and the Patriots said they are aware of the situation.

“The New England Patriots are aware that Kayshon Boutte is cooperating with Louisiana police regarding their investigation into an underage gambling charge while he was a student at Louisiana State University,” a spokesperson said, via Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald. “I don’t anticipate that we will be providing any additional comments at this time.”

The NFL also said it is aware of the matter, but did not offer any further comment regarding the possibility of league discipline or anything else.