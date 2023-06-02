 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Patriots officially add Devin McCourty to reserve/retired list

  
Published June 2, 2023 01:00 PM

Devin McCourty is going to work for NBC , joining Football Night in America this fall. But the Patriots will retain his rights if the defensive back ever considers a comeback.

The Patriots placed McCourty on the reserve/retired list Friday, according to the league’s personnel notice.

McCourty announced his retirement in March, and the team bid him farewell then. But his exit was not made official until Friday.

The Patriots selected McCourty in the first round of the 2010 draft, and he remained a fixture in their secondary through the end of the 2022 season. McCourty started 205 regular season and 24 postseason games during his long run in New England.

He won three Super Bowls and was named a second-team All-Pro three times.

McCourty retires with 971 tackles, 35 interceptions, 11 forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries and three sacks. Only Raymond Clayborn and Ty Law had more interceptions with the Patriots.