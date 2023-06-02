Patriots officially add Devin McCourty to reserve/retired list

Devin McCourty is going to work for NBC , joining Football Night in America this fall. But the Patriots will retain his rights if the defensive back ever considers a comeback.

The Patriots placed McCourty on the reserve/retired list Friday, according to the league’s personnel notice.

McCourty announced his retirement in March, and the team bid him farewell then. But his exit was not made official until Friday.

The Patriots selected McCourty in the first round of the 2010 draft, and he remained a fixture in their secondary through the end of the 2022 season. McCourty started 205 regular season and 24 postseason games during his long run in New England.

He won three Super Bowls and was named a second-team All-Pro three times.

McCourty retires with 971 tackles, 35 interceptions, 11 forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries and three sacks. Only Raymond Clayborn and Ty Law had more interceptions with the Patriots.