Patriots place Calvin Anderson on injured reserve

The Patriots placed backup offensive tackle Calvin Anderson on injured reserve Friday, the team announced.

An illness has kept Anderson out of practice the past two weeks, and he will have miss at least the next four games before becoming eligible to return.

Anderson started the first two games of the season at right tackle, playing all 154 offensive snaps. He hasn’t taken an offensive snap since and was a healthy scratch for two games.

The Patriots have Trent Brown, Mike Onwenu, Vederian Lowe and Conor McDermott at tackle. Rookie guard Sidy Sow also has played right tackle this season.

The Patriots have an open roster spot.