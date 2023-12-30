Patriots rule out Jabrill Peppers, Kayshon Boutte

Safety Jabrill Peppers won’t be in the Patriots secondary in Buffalo on Sunday.

Peppers has been downgraded to out with the hamstring injury that also kept him from playing in Week 16. He missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday before returning on Friday and earning a questionable tag.

Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has also been ruled out for the game against the Bills. Boutte is dealing with an illness.

Defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee), defensive back Myles Bryant (chest), safety Kyle Dugger (illness), tight end Hunter Henry (knee), linebacker Anfernee Jennings (knee), cornerback Jonathan Jones (knee), special teamer Matthew Slater (hamstring), and cornerback Shaun Wade (hip) were also listed as questionable by New England this week.