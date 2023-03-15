Patriots to sign JuJu Smith-Schuster

JuJu Smith-Schuster is heading to New England.

The Patriots have agreed to sign Smith-Schuster, according to multiple reports.

Smith-Schuster will reportedly get $33 million over three years, in the same $11 million per year range that free agent receivers Jakobi Meyers and Alan Lazard agreed to this week. (The precise structure of the contracts is not yet known.)

The 26-year-old Smith-Schuster played for the Steelers from 2017 to 2021, and played last year with the Chiefs.

Smith-Schuster was the No. 42 player on our list of the Top 100 free agents .