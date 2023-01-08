Patriots up 17-14 after Devin Singletary fumble
Published January 8, 2023 10:01 AM
The Patriots have their first lead of the day.
Cornerback Jonathan Jones forced a fumble by Bills running back Devin Singletary and safety Devin McCourty recovered on the Buffalo 11-yard-line. The Bills defense was able to hold for a field goal attempt and Nick Folk put the Patriots up 17-14 with just over seven minutes left in the third quarter.
Singletary’s fumble came a couple of plays after the first Patriots turnover of the day. Mac Jones threw a pass to a well-covered Nelson Agholor and cornerback Tre’Davious White picked it off at the Buffalo two-yard-line.
That didn’t lead to a shift in momentum, however, and the Bills will now need to come from behind to secure the No. 2 seed.