Patriots up 17-14 after Devin Singletary fumble

  
Published January 8, 2023 10:01 AM
nbc_pft_nfcweek19_230106
January 6, 2023 09:07 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King preview the Week 18 slate in the NFC, and discuss the possibility that Sean McVay could be coaching his last game with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Patriots have their first lead of the day.

Cornerback Jonathan Jones forced a fumble by Bills running back Devin Singletary and safety Devin McCourty recovered on the Buffalo 11-yard-line. The Bills defense was able to hold for a field goal attempt and Nick Folk put the Patriots up 17-14 with just over seven minutes left in the third quarter.

Singletary’s fumble came a couple of plays after the first Patriots turnover of the day. Mac Jones threw a pass to a well-covered Nelson Agholor and cornerback Tre’Davious White picked it off at the Buffalo two-yard-line.

That didn’t lead to a shift in momentum, however, and the Bills will now need to come from behind to secure the No. 2 seed.