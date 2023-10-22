Patriots up 22-17 after trading TDs with Bills

The Bills opened the second half with a glimmer of hope, but the Patriots still lead in the fourth quarter

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones hit wide receiver Kendrick Bourne with a four-yard touchdown pass to stretch the Patriots’ lead to 22-10 with 7:36 left to play. The Patriots went for two and advanced closer to the end zone on a pair of Buffalo penalties, but Jones was stuffed on a sneak.

Jones is now 21-of-33 for 204 yards and the touchdown.

The touchdown made it nine straight points for the Patriots since a James Cook touchdown cut their lead to three points. The Bills had one more possession in the third quarter and kept the ball for 13 plays, but tight end Dawson Knox couldn’t hold onto a fourth down pass from Josh Allen.

They were able to move more quickly after Bourne’s score, however. Allen capped a five-play, 75-yard drive with a 25-yard touchdown to Stefon Diggs that left the Pats up 22-17 with 5:32 to play.