Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Patriots working to keep Jerod Mayo, will interview offensive coordinator candidates next week

  
Published January 12, 2023 02:16 PM
The Patriots made an unprecedented announcement Thursday: They have begun negotiations with linebackers coach Jerod Mayo to keep him on staff, and they will begin interviews with potential offensive coordinators next week.

Mayo has drawn interest from the Panthers for their head coaching vacancy and the Browns for their defensive coordinator job. Both teams requested permission from the Patriots to interview Mayo.

Mayo began his coaching career in 2019 as the Patriots inside linebackers coach. He has shared defensive coordinator responsibilities with Steve Belichick despite neither of them having that title.

The Patriots didn’t have an offensive coordinator in 2022 either, and the Matt Patricia/Joe Judge experiment failed.

Patricia, the senior football advisor/offensive line coach, ended up calling plays with Judge as the quarterbacks coach. The Patriots finished 17th in scoring and 26th in total yards, and Mac Jones did not take the next step in his development.

Former Patriots offensive coordinator and Texans head coach Bill O’Brien currently is Alabama’s offensive coordinator and the favorite to land the job.