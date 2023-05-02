Penny Hart works out for Falcons

The Falcons didn’t add any wide receivers in the draft, but they are taking a look at a possible veteran addition to the group on Tuesday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has Penny Hart in for a workout.

Hart appeared in 39 games for the Seahawks over the last three seasons and saw the majority of his time on special teams. Hart caught 11 passes for 82 yards on offense and he has been credited with 17 tackles.

Drake London, Mack Hollins, Scotty Miller, KhaDarel Hodge, and Frank Darby are the veteran members of the wideout corps in Atlanta. The team also signed three undrafted free agents in recent days.