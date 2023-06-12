 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Perrion Winfrey has assault charge dismissed

  
Published June 12, 2023 08:39 AM
41G5KOTPsawo
June 7, 2023 09:17 AM
Despite a turbulent first season with the Browns, Chris Simms tells Mike Florio why he sees a big rebound year for Deshaun Watson, the No. 9 QB on his Top 40 QB Countdown.

Browns defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey was set for a July court date in his misdemeanor assault case, but that will no longer be necessary.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that court documents in Harris County, Texas show that the charge was dismissed last Friday upon completion of a pretrial diversion program. Winfrey was accused of causing bodily harm to a woman he was dating by grabbing and pulling her with his hand.

The arrest was not the only off-field news that Winfrey has been part of this offseason. He and cornerback Greg Newsome II were robbed at gunpoint last week during an incident that saw Newsome’s vehicle get stolen .

Winfrey was a fourth-round pick last year and he had 22 tackles and a half-sack in 13 games as a rookie.