Pete Carroll: Devon Witherspoon has “a really good chance” to play Week 2

The Seahawks allowed quarterback Matthew Stafford to throw for 334 yards in Sunday’s 30-13 loss to the Rams.

But it sounds like secondary help is on the way.

Head coach Pete Carroll said in an interview with Seattle Sports radio on Monday that No. 5 overall pick Devon Witherspoon is likely to return from his hamstring injury in Week 2.

“There’s a really good chance [Witherspoon plays against the Lions],” Carroll said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of TheAthletic.com. “He’s gotta make it through the week. He’ll practice full all week long and he’ll be practicing to play.”

If Witherspoon is a full participant in practice all week, it stands to reason that he’ll make his debut against the Lions next Sunday.

That makes Seattle’s Wednesday report worth monitoring to see if the young cornerback does end up being a full participant.