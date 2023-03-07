 Skip navigation
Pete Carroll: Geno Smith extension won’t prevent us from drafting a QB

  
Published March 7, 2023 08:53 AM
nbc_pft_genosmithcontract_230307
March 7, 2023 08:18 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how Geno Smith has earned his three-year deal worth $105 million, especially after stepping up as a leader last season, and question if Seattle will look to draft a QB.

The Seahawks signed quarterback Geno Smith to a three-year deal after his successful 2022 season as the club’s starter.

But armed with the No. 5 overall pick from the Broncos via the Russell Wilson trade, Seattle is not necessarily out of the quarterback market.

Head coach Pete Carroll said as much during his Tuesday interview with Seattle Sports 710 AM.

“That opportunity is absolutely there ,” Carroll said, via John Boyle of the team’s website. “When you’re at five, this is different than what we’re used to seeing.”

Carroll also noted he’s not concerned about how it would affect Smith if the club ended up drafting a quarterback with the fifth overall pick.

“Whatever we do, he’s going to take it in stride,” Carroll said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of TheAthletic.com. “He’s not going to worry about anybody .”

With Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis, and Anthony Richardson all expected to go off the board in the first round, the Seahawks could be in prime position to land either their quarterback of the future or one of the draft class’ top defensive players.

In 2022, Smith completed a league-leading 69.8 percent of his passes for 4,282 yards with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He was named the AP comeback player of the year.