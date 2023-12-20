Pete Carroll: Geno Smith will be “full go” in Wednesday’s practice

It sounds like the Seahawks are planning for Geno Smith to be back when they play the Titans on Sunday.

Head coach Pete Carroll told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that Smith will be “full go” in Wednesday’s practice.

“That’s exciting for us,” Carroll said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.

Smith has missed the last two games with a groin injury. He was close to playing on Monday, but Seattle eventually elected to hold him out and have Drew Lock start. That decision worked out well, as Lock led a 92-yard, game-winning drive.

But Smith remains the starter for Seattle entering the last three games of the season. In 12 contests this year, Smith has completed 64.4 percent of his throws for 2,918 yards with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Seattle will release its full Wednesday injury report later in the day.