Pete Carroll: Jamal Adams pushing to be ready for Week One

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Pete Carroll: Jamal Adams pushing to be ready for Week One

  
Published March 28, 2023 03:34 PM
nbc_pft_bobbywagner_230327
March 27, 2023 08:54 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how the Seahawks increase their versatility by signing Bobby Wagner to a one-year, $7 million deal.

The Seahawks signed safety Julian Love as a free agent this month, but head coach Pete Carroll said on Tuesday that Love’s addition was not a sign that Jamal Adams is out of the team’s plans for the 2023 season.

Adams tore his quad in Week One last season and he missed nine games over his first two seasons in Seattle, so there’s been some doubt about whether he’ll be fit enough to rejoin the team for the start of the 2023 season. On Tuesday, Carroll said that the team has a “clear thought” about how they’ll use Adams, Love, and Quandre Diggs at safety and that Adams is targeting a September return to action as he goes through the rehab process.

“We’ve sent our guys out to see him about 10 days ago and he’s coming in in the next couple weeks, too, so we’re keeping track,” Carroll said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. “It sounds like he’s doing great. He’s pushing it and he’s going to try to bust whatever projections that would keep him from . . . being ready for the start of the season. He’s looking to get that done. We’re counting on it, hoping it.”

Adams had 9.5 sacks in his first year with the Seahawks and the addition of Love could allow the team to use Adams in a role closer to a linebacker near the line of scrimmage next season. He’ll have to be healthy to make that a reality and the coming months will bring more word about whether that’s how things will play out in Seattle.