Pete Carroll on whether DK Metcalf has gotten the message on penalties: “He knows. He knows.”

Apparently, Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf eventually said to coach Pete Carroll, “Keep your shirt on.”

At a time when Metcalf sounded defiant over his habit of playing in a way that draws penalty flags, Carroll apparently has gotten through to Metcalf.

Asked on Friday by reporters whether Metcalf has gotten the message, Carroll said: “He knows. He knows.”

He needs to. Beyond the field position lost to infractions, Metcalf’s propensity for being penalized will get personally expensive for him, via the NFL’s fine process.

There’s a delicate balance to strike, especially when it comes to striking opponents. The NFL is looking to minimize unnecessary contact. The days of taking a free shot at a player 40 or so yards from the action are over, whether it happens before or after the whistle.

And, yes, it hurts the team. It makes it harder to win. And it eventually makes it harder for the Seahawks to keep paying Metcalf a high-end salary.