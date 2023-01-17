 Skip navigation
Top News

Pete Carroll “pretty fired up” with how draft sets up for Seahawks

  
Published January 17, 2023 02:03 AM
January 16, 2023 01:21 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed recap what Brock Purdy and San Francisco were able to do to defeat the Seahawks in the Wild Card round and move on to face either the Cowboys of Bucs in the Divisional Round, and how the 49ers continue to win with a revolving door at quarterback.

The Seahawks’ season ended with a loss to the 49ers in the Wild Card round, but the team’s positioning for the upcoming draft helps cushion the blow.

Seattle outperformed expectations this season and they have a bounty of picks to use to keep improving. They have multiple first- and second-round picks, including the fifth overall pick, as a result of the Russell Wilson trade and head coach Pete Carroll said on Monday that he and General Manager John Schneider are excited about what those selections can mean for the team.

“I’m pretty fired up about it, really,” Carroll said, via the team’s website. “I know John is too. . . . The first four picks, that’s an enormous opportunity for us, so we’ll see what we can make of that. It’s very positive.”

The Seahawks could turn those picks into even more assets by trading down or they could package some of them together to get a player they love. Carroll said the team is “wide open with what the options could be” and their eventual decisions will have a big role in shaping how 2023 plays out in Seattle.